UP: Pregnant woman hit by stone by mother-in-law, dies

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old pregnant woman here in a village died after being hit by a stone allegedly thrown at her by her mother-in-law, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Jadauda Panda village under the Badgaon Police Station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that Swati, the victim, had married Hariom about one-and-half years ago.

On Wednesday, there was a fight between Hariom's mother Rekha and Swati over some issue during which the former threw a grinding stone at her daughter-in-law, causing serious head injuries to her.

Swati was rushed to a local hospital from where doctors referred her to Meerut. She died during treatment late Thursday night, they said.

Police said her family members have stated that Swati was eight months pregnant and her mother-in-law practised witchcraft, which she used to oppose.

Jain said that after the incident, Rekha called Swati's family telling them that their daughter had fallen from the stairs and was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested Rekha and sent swati's body for post mortem, he added.