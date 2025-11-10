UP: Primary school teacher booked for raping 12-year-old girl in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A primary school teacher has been booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Haldaur area in the district, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer, Haldaur police station, Sanjay Kumar said the accused allegedly made the girl get into his car on Sunday evening where he raped her.

An FIR was registered on Monday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after receiving a written complaint about the incident, the officer said, adding that the police have launched a search to trace the accused. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB ARB