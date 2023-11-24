UP: Prime accused in rape case arrested near Indo-Nepal border

Bahraich (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A week after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by two men, the police have arrested the prime accused from near the Indo-Nepal border on Friday, police said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by Bablu, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, and his friend Sonu alias Pachasa (28) on the intervening night of November 16 and 17, they added.

While Bablu was arrested on Tuesday, Sonu was nabbed on Friday morning near the Indo-Nepal border, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Verma said.

"The arrest was made on input from the local intelligence," Verma said.

The woman, according to police, had left her home here on November 16. Sonu allegedly lured the woman and made her board Bablu's autorickshaw after which the duo raped her.

The accused abandoned her outside a hospital on the morning of November 17 after she began bleeding excessively, the police said. Six teams were formed on the SP's instructions to find out what led to the woman being dumped in such a state, they added. PTI COR CDN AS RPA