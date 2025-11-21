UP: Principal, manager of private school booked for murder of 14-year-old boy

Prayagraj, Nov 21 (PTI) The principal and the manager of a private school here were booked on Friday following a complaint accusing them of murder of a 14-year-old boy, police said.

In the complaint filed at Dhumanganj police station, one Amar Singh Yadav -- resident of Bhola Ka Purwa area -- alleged that the principal of Indian Public School in Mundera beat his son Shivam Yadav on Thursday due to a past grudge, after which the boy fell ill.

Subsequently, the school authority took the class 10 student to a private hospital without informing the family, where doctors declared him dead, the complaint said.

The deceased student's father claimed the body bore severe injuries, also alleging that prior to this incident, Shivam had been mentally tortured by the principal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and the report is awaited.

He said, based on the father's complaint, a case was registered against the principal and the manager of the school under sections 103(1) (murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI RAJ ARB ARB