UP: Principal of inter-college shot dead in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) The principal of an inter college was shot dead near his house by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around in Amilori village around 10 am when Principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh (56) of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College left his house, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

The car had reached 200 meters away from the house when the two assailants came on a bike and opened fire at his car puncturing its car, Katyayan said.

They then reached near the car and shot the principal sitting inside it. After the incident they fled from the spot, she said.

The victim was taken to a government hospital nearby, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to nab the accused, she added. Meanwhile, manager of the college and regional minister of BJP Kashi province Ashish Singh Baghel said that Yogendra was posted as a teacher in the college since 1994 and was appointed as the principal from July 1, 2024.