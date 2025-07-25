UP: Probe ordered into 95-year-old woman's death, family alleges medical negligence

Ballia (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) The district administration in Ballia has ordered a probe into the death of a 95-year-old woman at a Community Health Centre, after her family alleged medical negligence and unavailability of oxygen, officials said on Friday. Udit Pathak, a resident of Babu ke Shivpur village, told reporters that he rushed his mother, Krishnamuni Pathak, to the CHC in Sonbarsa on Wednesday night after she experienced severe breathing difficulties. Pathak claimed that the emergency doctor on duty, Dr Kazim Ali, was not present in the hospital premises but was instead at his residential quarters. He also alleged that the doctor arrived 20 minutes late and advised oxygen support after examining his mother. "However, due to the power outage, the hospital's oxygen concentrator could not be operated, and the inverter battery was also out of charge. Dr Ali then took her to his residence and tried to provide oxygen using a personal device, but the generator could not be started due to a lack of fuel," Pathak alleged.

As the woman's condition worsened, the doctor referred her to the district hospital.

Udit claimed that he called a 108 emergency ambulance, but his mother passed away inside the vehicle while being administered oxygen. He alleged that she died due to the lack of timely oxygen support.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh told PTI that he has taken note of the matter and has directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bairia to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report.

"Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," he added. PTI COR KIS ANM ANM MPL MPL MPL