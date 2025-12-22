UP: Property dealer’s son shoots self dead in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) The son of a property dealer allegedly died after shooting himself at his residence here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday evening in Nainapuram Colony in Sadar police station area. The man, identified as Rohit, was alone at home at the time as neither his father nor his wife was present, the police said. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.

City Circle Officer Anil Kaparwan said Rohit's father, Mukesh Kumar, is a property dealer and had gone out for work. Rohit, who was married last month, was alone as his wife had gone to her parental home.

On Sunday evening, Rohit allegedly locked himself inside a room and shot himself in the head with a country-made firearm. Hearing the gunshot, his mother and neighbours rushed to the spot and found the room locked from inside. Looking through a window, they saw him lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police, Kaparwan said.

Police broke open the door and rushed him in a critical condition to a private hospital, but he died on the way, the officer said.

Rohit's father and wife reached home later in the night. The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS AKY