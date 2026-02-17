UP: Protest erupts after advocates' names emerge in religious conversion case; Barabanki chambers vandalised

Barabanki (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Chambers of advocates accused of religious conversion were vandalised and set on fire at the Sadar Registry Office here on Tuesday, triggering chaos in the premises, officials said.

A group of agitated lawyers gathered inside the registry office complex and staged a protest.

During the demonstration, they allegedly ransacked the chambers of the accused advocates and set furniture on fire, leading to panic in the area.

The incident is linked to allegations of conversion of Hindu girls and minors.

Advocates Qamar Hayat Idrisi and his brother Zafar Hayat have been accused of active involvement in cases related to religious conversion.

After his name arose in a case registered in Lucknow, police arrested Idrisi from Barabanki about a week ago.

Since the arrest, resentment over the issue had been brewing among lawyers in the court premises, police sources said.

On Tuesday, a large number of advocates assembled at the Sadar Registry Office and allegedly stormed the chambers of the two brothers.

According to witnesses, chairs and other items kept inside were dragged outside and set ablaze.

Protesting lawyers said individuals named in serious allegations should not be allowed to work within the court complex and demanded strict action from the administration.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and brought the situation under control. An inquiry is underway and security has been tightened at the court complex, officials said.

District Bar Association president Narendra Kumar Verma said he was not present in the court premises on Tuesday but received information about the protest from other advocates.

City Police Station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Singh said information about the arson at the registry office complex had been received.

"No formal complaint has been filed so far. Appropriate action will be taken once a complaint is received," he said.