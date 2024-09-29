UP: Protest held against nonveg hotels running near temples in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Hundreds of Hindu activists on Sunday, staged dharna outside a nonveg hotel and demanded closure of all such hotels and restaurants near temples at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district.

The protest led by Mahant Swami Yashvir Maharaj of Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra was later postponed for one week on the assurance of district authorities on the matter.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hamid Husain told PTI that district authorities have given assurance to take steps within one week after considering legal aspects.

Licencing authorities of nonveg hotels have been asked to report about such hotels running near temples.

Hindu activists have been demanding the closing of nonveg hotels which are located within a hundred meters of temples in the Thanabhawan town. PTI COR ABN HIG