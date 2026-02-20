UP: Rahul Gandhi halts convoy at late cobbler Ram Chet's shop in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi's motorcade here on Friday stopped the shop of late cobbler Ram Chet, who had shot to fame in 2024 after the Congress leader made a brief halt at his shop, a party leader said.

District Congress unit chief of Sultanpur Abhishek Singh Rana told PTI, "Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at Ram Chet's shop. The cobbler's entire family was present there. The Congress leader inquired about their well being and also expressed grief over the passing away of Ram Chet." Ram Chet had died of cancer three months ago, Singh said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi directed party workers to arrange for necessary treatment for Ram Chet's granddaughter, who had injuries on her foot, Singh said.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi had stopped briefly at Ram Chet's shop on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur where he had gone to appear before a court in a defamation case.

The cobbler in Vidhayak Nagar at the outskirts of Sultanpur was pleasantly surprised over the unexpected visit of the Congress leader. Gandhi had spoken to Ram Chet about his family and his problems.

A day after Gandhi made a brief halt at his shop, Ram Chet got a sewing machine from the Congress leader and also received raw material meant for making shoes and other footwear items from him. PTI COR NAV NB NB