UP: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), May 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a Hanuman temple in Rae Bareli where polling took place in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

He also visited several polling booths in the constituency from where he is contesting. Rae Bareli was represented by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier.

Gandhi was seen offering prayers to Lord Hanuman during his visit. Later, he visited several polling booths in the constituency, a PTI video showed.

During Gandhi's visit to one of the booths, several people gathered around him for a selfie. Some mediapersons too tried to talk to him but he left.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli Dinesh Pratap Singh cast his vote at a booth in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gora Bazaar.

Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. PTI SNS RHL