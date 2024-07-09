En route to Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi prays at Hanuman temple in Churwa

Raebareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday prayed at a Hanuman temple in Churwa on the way to his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli, the party said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will meet party workers and local residents of his constituency during his daylong visit, an office-bearer of the Congress said.

After landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow, Gandhi left for Rae Bareli by road. Raebareli is about 80 km from the state capital.

On the way to Raebareli, he stopped at Churwa temple near Bachchrawan and paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman.

"Rahul Gandhi worshipped at the Churwa Hanuman temple and prayed to Lord Hanuman for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country," the Congress party said on X.

Gandhi reached the Bhuemau guest house, where he would be meeting party workers, delegations and locals, a local party leader said.

He will also meet family members of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh, he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes. After winning the election, he held a meeting with the workers along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.