UP: Railway trackman sent to 14 years of imprisonment for kidnapping, raping minor

Bareilly (UP), May 16 (PTI) A court here sentenced a railway trackman to 14 years of imprisonment in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a minor, police said on Friday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, they said A police officer said that on Thursday 46-year-old Arjun, a railway trackman, was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl.

The court also ordered that 75 per cent of the fine amount be given to the girl and if the fine is not paid, the convict will have to serve an additional 18 months in prison, the officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said that a woman from a locality under Subhash Nagar police station had lodged a police complaint on February 8, 2016 against Arjun, a resident of Railway Colony in Bareilly.

She alleged that on the intervening night of February 4 and February 5, 2016, her 12-year-old daughter went out to relieve herself when he kidnapped her, the ASP said.

He then raped her at gunpoint and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone, Pareek said.

Upon receiving the complaint, police kept trying to arrest the accused, but he remained at large. Arjun surrendered in court on May 15, 2016 and after investigation a charge sheet was filed on May 27, 2016.