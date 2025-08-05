UP rains: 2 dead in Bijnor, Budaun; several injured in house collapse incidents

Bijnor/Budaun (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A three-year-old girl and a 45-year-old farmer died in separate incidents of house collapse triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while several others were seriously injured, officials said.

In one of the incidents, Shahid's mud house collapsed in Jandarpur village amid heavy rainfall, Bijnor Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said.

Shahid's daughters -- Chahat (3), Ayat (4) and Alisha (5) -- were trapped under the debris. By the time villagers rushed to rescue them after hearing cries for help, Chahat had already died, Pratap said.

The injured girls, Ayat and Alisha, are receiving treatment in the village.

The family did not opt for a post-mortem examination of the deceased child, the SHO said.

In the second incident in Budaun district, a farmer was killed and his wife and young son were critically injured when their house collapsed in Kasu Nagla village under Dataganj tehsil around noon.

According to police officials, Shrilal had just returned from his fields and was eating lunch with his wife, Shakuntala, while their eight-year-old son Ajit was playing nearby. Suddenly, the house gave way and collapsed on top of them.

Local residents braved the ongoing rain to rescue the family from under the rubble. While Shrilal was declared dead on the spot, his wife and son were rushed to the district hospital in serious condition.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Dataganj Inspector Gaurav Vishnoi reached the site promptly and supervised the rescue efforts.

The SDM confirmed that a revenue team has surveyed the damage and that the family will receive all eligible government assistance, including aid under the disaster relief fund.

He also assured the bereaved family of further help in the form of housing and financial compensation.

These incidents come amid persistent rainfall across various districts in Uttar Pradesh, causing widespread waterlogging, damage to homes and disruption of daily life. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS