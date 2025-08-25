UP rains: Auto driver electrocuted to death, 2 swept away in overflowing drain

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted to death on Monday while trying to rescue a man and a woman who were swept away in a drain due to heavy rains here, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening near a bus halt for Machhlishahr in the Kotwali area, Circle Officer Devesh Kumar said.

It is suspected that the man and the woman came in contact with live current before being swept away by the strong water flow. Upon seeing this, the auto driver, Shiv Gautam, rushed to help but was electrocuted and died on the spot, police said.

The bodies of the man and the woman have not yet been recovered, with police and municipal teams carrying out a search operation.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra and other senior officials reached the spot and directed a thorough probe. An inquiry committee has been formed to ascertain the cause of the incident and submit a report within 24 hours, officials said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area. Gautam's body has been sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ