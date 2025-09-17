UP Raj Bhavan officials, staff adopt 75 tuberculosis patients

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan employees on Wednesday adopted 75 tuberculosis patients and distributed nutritional kits as part of the 'Pradhan Mantri TB-Free India Campaign', coinciding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, 39 female tuberculosis patients were adopted by officials and staff of the Raj Bhavan.

Additionally, Nikshay Mitras from various universities in Lucknow adopted 36 tuberculosis patients, providing them with similar nutritional support, it said.

Nikshay Mitras are volunteers or organisations that adopt tuberculosis patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The Raj Bhavan honoured 15 individuals who demonstrated exceptional work in the campaign, with a certificate of appreciation.

It also live-telecast the Prime Minister's launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Family) campaign and the 8th National Nutrition Month from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor, congratulated all the Nikshay Mitras. He noted that the campaign initiated by Governor Anandiben Patel has been embraced by the Government of India.