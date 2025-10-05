UP Raj Bhavan, Vyomika Foundation sign MOU to build 'Space Science and Innovation Lab'

Lucknow, Oct 5 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to establish a "Space Science and Innovation Lab" at the upper primary school located on the Raj Bhavan campus.

The initiative, costing around Rs 12.5 lakh, is being set up with funds from HDFC Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The project is being implemented by the Vyomika Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad.

The lab aims to foster scientific curiosity and innovation among school students in areas such as robotics, drone technology, artificial intelligence, astronomy and satellite technology.

It will also provide hands-on learning experiences and strengthen STEM education in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the statement said. Students will work on innovative projects such as satellite models, rovers, drones, and space mission simulations, which will develop their scientific attitude, creativity, and problem-solving ability, the statement said.

Governor Patel said it is essential to develop scientific curiosity, a research mindset and innovative thinking among children from an early age.

She said hands-on learning would help students gain a practical understanding of science, boosting their self-confidence and creativity.

Private sector initiatives like this are bringing positive changes in education and helping provide quality learning opportunities to underprivileged children, Patel said.

She announced that the new lab and the Adarsh Vidyalaya under construction at Raj Bhavan will be inaugurated on January 26 next year.

Calling the coming era one of space technology, the governor said training children in this field is vital for making India a developed nation.

She also urged parents and teachers to work together to ensure 100 per cent school attendance and to keep children away from drug abuse and other social evils.

"It is our collective responsibility to guide children in the right direction, protect them from bad company, and ensure their all-round development," she said.

Patel said children at the Raj Bhavan school are excelling not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities such as skating and sports.

She also directed that a chapter from Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography be read and discussed daily after morning prayers to inculcate moral values.

The governor informed that the Raj Bhavan school has now been upgraded to Class 10 and school vans will be provided for students' transportation to ensure no child is deprived of education.