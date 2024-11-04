UP: Raja Bhaiya withdraws defamation case against SP leader Saroj

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on Monday withdrew a defamation case he had filed against Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Indrajeet Saroj for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The case was being heard in an MP-MLA court here, his lawyers Hanuman Prasad Pandey and Rajkumar Singh told reporters.

On Monday, Raja Bhaiya, who is also Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief, decided to withdraw the case, saying he no longer wishes to pursue any legal action against Saroj in this matter, the lawyers said. PTI COR RAJ KVK KVK