UP: Ram temple gets over 3.5 lakh devotees on Friday

Ayodhya, Jan 26 (PTI) More than 3.25 lakh devotees offered obeisance at the Ram temple here on Republic Day on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

The temple opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. Around 5 lakh devotees visited the temple on day one.

On the fourth day after the consecration ceremony, people patiently stood in queues to have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Friday visited Ayodhya on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the arrangements there, a statement issued by the state government said.

Advertisment

Accompanied by the inspector general of police, divisional commissioner, district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, and other officials, the two senior officers toured the Ram temple complex, the statement said.

They also interacted with devotees to ensure that necessary measures were in place for a smooth 'darshan', it added.

The officers returned to the state capital Lucknow in the evening and briefed the chief minister, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Since the temple opened to the public, the chief minister has been actively overseeing the arrangements like accommodation, transportation, and security of the devotees and ensuring that the devotees have a 'darshan' without any inconvenience, the statement said.

Taking note of the substantial crowd of devotees arriving in the holy city, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust has released the schedule for 'aarti' and 'darshan'.

According to Sharad Sharma, the media in charge of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the 'mangala aarti' will take place at 4.30 am followed by the 'shringar aarti' or 'utthan aarti' at 6 am. Devotees can have a 'darshan' from 7 am onwards.

Subsequently, 'bhog aarti' will be conducted at noon, 'sandhya aarti' at 5.30 pm followed by another 'bhog aarti' at 9 pm and 'shayan aarti' at 10 pm. PTI CDN RHL