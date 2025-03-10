UP: Rang Bhari Ekadashi' procession held in Sambhal under tight security

Sambhal (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A 'Rang Bhari Ekadashi' procession ahead of Holi was taken out in Sambhal on Monday amid tight police security, officials said, adding that peace prevailed across the city.

The Shri Shyam Seva Samiti organised the procession, which passed through Arya Samaj Road. It featured over a dozen decorative tableaux, while devotees celebrated by throwing gulal (colored powder). Given past tensions, heavy police deployment was ensured, with officials closely monitoring the event.

Sambhal's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said, "The Ekadashi procession is being carried out as per tradition, and peace is being maintained across the city. Adequate police force has been deployed, and all suspicious activities are being monitored through CCTV surveillance." Security measures were heightened following the November 24 violence last year, when four people were killed and several others injured during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey was conducted after claims that the mosque was allegedly built over the ruins of a demolished Hindu temple during the Mughal era.

Shobhit Shastri, who participated in the procession, said, "The grand Shyam Baba procession on Rang Bhari Ekadashi is spreading joy and positivity with gulal and colours. The entire town is filled with enthusiasm for Lord Shyam's journey." A resident Ajay Agarwal noted that the Shri Shyam Seva Samiti has been organising the Rang Bhari Ekadashi procession for over 50 years.

"A special tableau of Baba Shyam was also part of the procession today," he said.

He added, "It is believed that those who participate in this procession receive special blessings from Baba Shyam. On Monday, the Baba Shyam palanquin will tour the entire city." PTI COR KIS HIG HIG