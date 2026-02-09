UP ranks top in flagship schemes, milk production: Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said the state has secured first or second position at the national level in several flagship schemes due to planned efforts and effective implementation by the government.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the first day of the Budget Session, the governor highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the past nine years.

"The state has secured first or second position at the national level in several flagship schemes owing to the government’s planned efforts and effective implementation," she said, amid protests and sloganeering by members of the Samajwadi Party.

Patel said a record was created during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2025 with the lighting of 26,17,215 earthen lamps, which was entered in the Guinness World Records.

She said Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana with 10.22 crore accounts, registering an increase of 5.76 crore accounts since 2017.

The state also leads nationally under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana with 7.94 crore enrolments, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana with 2.92 crore enrolments, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

In dairy sector, the governor said Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top milk-producing state in 2024-25 with production of 388.15 lakh metric tonnes. She added that the state also leads in housing construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural and urban).

Patel said Uttar Pradesh has secured first position in registrations under the Atal Pension Yojana and has emerged as a leading state with the establishment of over 96 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises. She further said the state has become the first in the country to make direct benefit transfer (DBT) payments of subsidies to farmers for agricultural investments.

The governor said Uttar Pradesh ranks first nationally in the production of sugarcane and sugar, foodgrains, mangoes, milk and potatoes.

She also said the state leads in rural household toilet construction, effective implementation of the State Skill Development Policy, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Patel said Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in ethanol production and supply and ranks first with the highest number of active taxpayers at 20.98 lakh, besides being among the top states in filing of tax returns.

She said the state has secured second position nationally under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Pension Scheme.

Under the Centre’s Aspirational Districts Programme, she added, eight districts from Uttar Pradesh were selected, with Balrampur ranking first and Siddharthnagar second in the overall rankings.

Summing up the achievements of the past nine years, the governor said the period has been a source of renewed inspiration, adding that nationwide programmes are being organised to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, with people across the state participating with a sense of pride. PTI ABN AKY