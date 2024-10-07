UP: Rape accused arrested after encounter with police

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man accused of raping a teenage Dalit girl was arrested on Monday evening after being injured in a police encounter here, officials said.

A case was registered against the man, Anil Gupta, under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

According to police, Gupta allegedly held a 16-year-old Dalit girl hostage in a millet field on Sunday and raped her.

"Police were searching for Anil Gupta today after registering a case against him. Police station in-charge Inspector Narendra Singh along with his force was checking near Kamora jungle late this evening when he tried to stop the accused when he was coming on a bike," Rai said.

Instead of stopping, Gupta opened fire at the police personnel, he added.

"Police retaliated. Gupta was injured after being shot in the leg. He was arrested and a 315-bore pistol and cartridge were recovered from his possession," Rai said.

The accused has been admitted to a medical college for treatment, and further legal action is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT