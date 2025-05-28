UP: Rape accused held after encounter with police

Bulandshahr (UP), May 28 (PTI) A man accused of raping a six-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday following an encounter with police, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ravindra, allegedly raped the girl in his village on May 27, according to the police.

Circle Officer of Khurja, Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan, said that a case was registered against Ravindra under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the survivor’s family lodged a complaint at Khurja police station.

On Wednesday morning, the police received information that the accused was sleeping near a tubewell.

Acting on the tip-off, when a police team reached the spot to arrest him, Ravindra opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing by the police, he sustained a gunshot injury, Chauhan said.

The accused was taken to a government hospital. Police recovered a country-made pistol along with live and spent cartridges from his possession.

The survivor is undergoing treatment at the Meerut Medical College. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV