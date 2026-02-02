UP: Rape convict found hanging from tree in Kushinagar district

Kushinagar (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old man, who had returned home after serving jail time in a rape case, was found hanging from a tree in a garden here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Patni village of the Ahirauli Bazar area, officials said.

According to police, Ravindra Sahni, a resident of the village, had spent around two years in jail on charges of raping his 14-year-old daughter and had returned home about 11 months ago.

He was trying to sell his ancestral land after returning from jail, which had led to frequent disputes with his wife, they added.

On Sunday, the couple allegedly had another argument over the issue, following which Sahni left the house. Villagers spotted his body hanging from a tree in the garden of his house on Monday morning, police said.

Police were informed, after which a team reached the spot, took the body into custody and called the forensic team to carry out an inspection.

Sahni's wife, Indu Devi, alleged that a villager had instigated her husband to sell the land despite opposition from the family. She claimed that her husband had gone out with the same person on Sunday and did not return home, raising suspicion that he had been killed and the body was later hung from the tree, police said.

Ahirauli Bazar Station House Officer Pravindra Kumar Rai said the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and all legal formalities are being completed. Further action will be taken based on the report," he said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ