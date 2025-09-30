UP: Rape survivor attempts self-immolation outside Bhadohi court

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A rape survivor on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire outside the district court here, alleging harassment by the accused, who was out on bail, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the 25-year-old woman from the Gyanpur area had lodged a case last year against 30-year-old Satish Pal of Bhadki village, accusing him of repeatedly raping her on the pretext of marriage and later refusing to tie the knot.

Pal was arrested and sent to jail, but was granted bail by the court on November 29, 2024, the SP said.

After his release, the woman alleged that he began harassing her, leaving her distressed and angry.

On Tuesday evening, the woman arrived at the district court gate in an autorickshaw carrying a bottle of petrol. She poured it over herself and attempted to set herself on fire.

Alert policemen, including security in-charge Ramakant Yadav, intervened in time and stopped her, officials said.

She was immediately taken to the district hospital, counselled by psychiatrists and later sent home under police protection around 9 pm, the SP said.

Police have registered a fresh complaint, and Pal will be booked under relevant new sections and rearrested, Manglik said.