UP: Rare long-snouted vine snake rediscovered in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A rare long-snouted vine snake (Ahaetulla longirostris) has been rediscovered in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, marking its first documented sighting in the state and only the second recorded instance in India, forest officials said.

The discovery was made on March 28 during a rhino release operation in the Palia Kheri division, when a vibrant green snake emerged while officials were clearing a termite mound for safety, they said.

Field biologist Vipin Kapoor Sainy and a team of researchers identified the species.

Previously, Ahaetulla longirostris had only been recorded once in Bihar and Odisha last year. The species is commonly found in Southeast Asia, officials said.

Sainy said the rediscovery paves the way for further research on the species in the coming years.

The snake was carefully handled and released into a nearby termite mound, while authorities decided to leave the original mound undisturbed.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Dr. H. Raja Mohan hailed the discovery as a testament to the reserve’s ecological richness.

“Dudhwa continues to unveil its hidden treasures. The rediscovery of Ahaetulla longirostris highlights the importance of sustained research and habitat conservation,” he said.

Dr. Rengaraju T., Conservator of Forests and Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, called it a momentous achievement for Indian wildlife conservation.

“The rediscovery of Ahaetulla longirostris in the Kakraha Rhino Reintroduction Area-1, South Sonaripur, underscores the ecological significance of even the smallest components, such as termite mounds, which provide crucial shelter for rare species,” he said. PTI CDN OZ OZ