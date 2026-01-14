UP: Rats spotted in orthopaedic ward of Gonda medical college; probe ordered

Gonda, Jan 14 (PTI) A video showing rats moving freely inside the orthopaedic ward of the Gonda medical college here has surfaced on social media, prompting the district magistrate to order a probe into the incident.

The video, reportedly recorded by patients admitted at the autonomous institution and said to be around two days old, shows at least five large rats scurrying inside the ward, including on patients' beds, tables and near the oxygen pipeline, causing panic.

Taking cognisance of the clip, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan directed medical college principal Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane to take immediate and strict action.

Following the directions, anti-rodent medicines were sprayed in the wards. The district administration has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The principal said food brought into wards by patients' attendants attracts rats. He assured that no negligence regarding patient safety would be tolerated.

He said that after spraying medicines across all wards, rats have disappeared, though the matter is still being investigated.

The medical college administration has also announced several preventive measures. Under the new rules, only one attendant per patient will be allowed inside wards except during visiting hours, and entry of multiple attendants has been restricted. Carrying large quantities of food items inside wards has also been prohibited.

Medical Superintendent D N Singh said instructions have been issued to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive in all wards. PTI COR ABN RHL