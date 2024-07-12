UP records 54 deaths due to lightning, snake bite and drowning in a day

Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Fifty-four people died due to lightning, snake bite and drowning in Uttar Pradesh in a day, the office of the state's relief commissioner said on Friday.

All deaths happened between 7 pm on Wednesday and 7 pm on Thursday. Most of the deaths are linked to lightning strikes on Wednesday, they said.

Pratapgarh district witnessed the maximum number of deaths, with 12 killed due to lightning strikes on Wednesday.

Seven people in Sultanpur and six people in Chandauli were killed due to lightning on Wednesday.

Four persons lost their lives due to lightning in Prayagraj (on Wednesday) and Fatehpur (on Thursday) each. Two persons also died in Hamirpur on Wednesday due to lightning.

According to a statement from UP Relief Commissioner's office, one person each died in Unnao, Amethi, Etawah, Sonbhadra, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh on Wednesday, and one each in Pratapgarh and Fathepur due to lightning on Thursday.

Nine people were killed in drowning incidents on Wednesday-- three each died in Fatehpur and Pratapgarh, two in Etah and one in Banda.

One person each died due to snake bite in Amethi and Sonbhadra on Wednesday, the statement said. PTI NAV SKY SKY