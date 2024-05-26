UP records 54.03 per cent voter turnout in phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded a 54.03-per cent voter turnout in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

Fourteen constituencies in the state went to polls in the sixth phase.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) voter turnout app, Allahabad recorded a polling percentage of 51.78, Ambedkar Nagar 61.54, Azamgarh 56.12, Basti 56.66, Bhadohi 53.03, Domariyaganj 51.94, Jaunpur 55.52 and Lalganj 54.39.

The voter turnout was 54.43 per cent in Machhlishahr, 48.97 per cent in Phulpur, 51.6 per cent in Pratapgarh, 52.63 per cent in Sant Kabir Nagar, 52.76 per cent in Shravasti and 55.6 per cent in Sultanpur.

The polling percentage in the Gainsari Assembly bypoll was 51.1.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Navdeep Rinwa said the average polling percentage in this phase was 54. The overall voter turnout in these 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 parliamentary election was 54.49 per cent.

Re-polling took place at polling booth number 343 in the Farrukhabad constituency. The re-polling was ordered after the EC took note of a viral video on social media showing a minor purportedly casting multiple votes. Farrukhabad went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

In Prayagraj, former MP Revti Raman Singh was detained after an altercation with Assistant Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma at a polling booth in Kareli in the afternoon. He was released later.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have accused the administration of placing SP candidate Lalji Verma from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency under house arrest at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post in Hindi on X, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Police were sent to raid the house of the SP's winning Ambedkar Nagar candidate, Lalji Verma, but they were not supposed to find anything and they did not find anything. This is an attempt to tarnish the honest image of Lalji Verma. Highly condemnable! This is the frustration of the losing BJP." The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, in a post in Hindi on X, said: "In (Jaunpur's) Para Kamal village, on the orders of the BJP government, police personnel beat up the workers of the INDI alliance! They also entered the houses of people from the minority community and abused and misbehaved with the women!" In Azamgarh, SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav visited several polling stations in the morning and expressed confidence about his victory while talking to reporters.

The BJP candidate from Jaunpur, Kripashankar Singh, voted with his family members in the Malhani area of the district and appealed to people to vote.

In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking a ninth term as a member of Parliament.

The former Union minister is up against the SP's Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

In Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against the Congress's Ujjwal Raman Singh, while in Azamgarh, incumbent MP Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" is hoping to retain the seat for the BJP. His main opponent is the SP's Dharmendra Yadav.

Dharmendra Yadav lost to Nirahua in a bypoll in 2022. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but resigned as an MP following his victory in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

The BJP's Kripashankar Singh, the SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and incumbent BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur. In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in the fray, while the BJP's Ritesh Pandey took on the SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, incumbent BJP MP Praveen Nishad is up against the SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. With the sixth phase of polling, votes have been cast for 67 seats in the state. Polling for the remaining 13 seats will be held in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI NAV RC