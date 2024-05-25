UP records 54.03 per cent voters turnout in sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) A voter turnout of 54.03 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh where polling took place for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app, Allahabad recorded 51.75 per cent turnout, Ambedkar Nagar 61.54 per cent, Azamgarh 56.12 per cent, Basti 56.66 per cent, Bhadohi 53.03 per cent, Domariyaganj 51.94 per cent, Jaunpur 55.52 per cent and Lalganj 54.39 per cent.

The voter turnout in Machhlishahr was 54.43 per cent, Phulpur 48.97 per cent, Pratapgarh 51.60 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 52.63 per cent, Shravasti 52.76 per cent and Sultanpur 55.60 per cent.

The polling percentage in the Gainsari assembly bypoll was 51.10 per cent.

Repolling also took place at polling booth number 343 in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. The repolling was necessitated after the EC took note of a viral video on social media purportedly showing a minor casting multiple votes. Farrukhabad went to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

In Prayagraj, former MP Revti Raman Singh was detained after an altercation with Assistant Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma at a polling place in Kareli on Saturday afternoon and was later released.

In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking a ninth term as an MP. The former Union minister is up against the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

From Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh while in Azamgarh, sitting MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is hoping to retain the seat for the BJP and his main opponent is the SP's Dharmendra Yadav.

Dharmendra Yadav had lost to Nirahua in the 2022 bypoll. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections but resigned as Lok Sabha MP following his win in the 2022 assembly elections.

The BJP's Kripashankar Singh, SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and sitting BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur. In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress is in the fray, while the BJP's Ritesh Pandey took on SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, the BJP's sitting MP Praveen Nishad is up against SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. With the sixth phase of polling, votes have been cast for 67 seats. Polling in the remaining 13 Lok Sabha seats of the state will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.

Votes will be counted on June 4.