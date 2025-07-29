UP religious conversion racket: Agra court extends police remand of 4 accused by 4 days, sends 6 others to jail

Agra, Jul 29 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday extended by four days the police remand of four accused arrested in connection with a religious conversion racket, while sending six others to judicial custody.

Uttar Pradesh Police on July 19 had said it has busted the large-scale illegal conversion racket and arrested 10 people from six states.

Prosecution officer Brajmohan Singh Kushwaha said the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mrityunjay Srivastava extended the police custody of Ayesha, Rehman Qureshi, Mohammad Ali and Ali Hasan by four days.

The six others - Osama, Abbu Talib, Abur Rehman, Junaid Qureshi, Mohammad Ali and Mustafa - were sent to jail.

The probe began in Agra in March after two sisters -- aged 33 and 18 -- were reported missing.

Investigation found that they were allegedly coerced into religious conversion and were undergoing radicalization, police said.

One of the sisters had also posted a picture of a girl holding an AK 47 rifle as her profile picture on a social media platform, they said.

"Preliminary investigations found that the sisters were targeted by a gang involved in 'love jihad' and radicalisation," Agra Commissioner of Police Deepak Kumar said.

"We also found clues about their funding originating from America and Canada," he claimed.

The police arrested three persons from Rajasthan, two each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and one each from Goa, Uttarakhand and Delhi. A court in Agra court then sent them to 10 days police custody. PTI COR NAV ZMN