UP RERA removes 22 projects from abeyance list, facilitating resumption of construction

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has removed 22 stalled housing and commercial projects from its "abeyance list", allowing resumption of construction on 8,856 units spread across seven districts, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The "abeyance list" refers to projects whose registrations were temporarily suspended due to incomplete documentation, such as missing land records, approved maps, or inventory details.

These projects could not proceed until their promoters submitted the required documents to RERA.

The projects cleared from abeyance are located in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, and Hathras. The largest number of units -- over 5,600 -- are in Noida, followed by Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

Prominent projects now cleared for construction include Jaypee Greens Garden Isles and Greenbay Golf Homes in Noida, The Citadel and Emerald Mall in Lucknow, Vihaan Shopping Plaza and Shalimar City Phase-2 in Ghaziabad, and The Platinum Mall in Meerut.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) said the move marks a major step toward reviving long-pending developments and will benefit both homebuyers and builders.

Homebuyers, whose projects were stalled for years, will now see construction resume, while developers who have completed all documentation can proceed in compliance with RERA norms.

The decision is also expected to stimulate the state's real estate-driven economy by generating employment, boosting demand for building materials, and increasing capital flow.

UP RERA Chairman Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy said the authority's objective is to build transparency and trust in the real estate sector.

"The decision to remove projects that have completed all necessary documentation from the abeyance list is an important step in this direction. It will not only provide relief to homebuyers but also infuse fresh energy into the state's economy," he said.

During its 152nd meeting held in July 2024, UP RERA had placed around 400 projects under the abeyance category after repeated failure by promoters to furnish essential documents. With the latest move, 22 of those projects have now been reinstated for further development. PTI KIS NSD NSD