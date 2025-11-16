UP resident detained by Army from border village in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A 60-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident was detained by the Army from a forward village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Rann Singh, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, was found moving in a suspicious manner at Upper Salotri village in Jhulass area and taken into custody by an Army patrolling team, the officials said.

They said Singh appeared to be mentally challenged and was handed over to police for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rashtriya Rifles conducted joint search operations at Jogi Mohalla, Burie Mohalla and Chajjla areas in Mankote; Parnai, Manjhari, Taawi and Garang areas in Gursai; and Sangiote, Hariana Top, Bhatadurian, Sui Nallah, Keri Kangra and Salwah in Mendhar.

However, no one was arrested during the search operations, officials said. PTI COR TAS ARB ARB