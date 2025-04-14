UP resident killed, 3 injured after car plunges into deep gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh resident was killed while three others were injured after their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahwaz while the injured have been identified as Mohammad Shoaib, Shamshad and Mohammad Shadab, all residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to reports, the accident took place on Sunday evening on Haloori-Bhadela road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing one person on the spot.

Locals, who noticed the accident, rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the crash and immediately informed the police.

A police team from Killar reached the spot and rescued the injured with the assistance of locals. The injured were then rushed to Civil Hospital, Killar for treatment from where Shamshad was referred to Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Abhishek Yadav said that the victims had gone to Bhadela village to sell gas stoves and the accident took place when they were returning from the village.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG