UP residents can now book circuit house rooms online as govt launches digital portal

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh residents will now be able to book rooms in circuit houses and government guest houses online through the newly launched digital booking system, aimed at making the process easier, transparent and more organised, a government statement said on Monday.

The new system unveiled by the state government allows online booking of rooms in 21 circuit houses and 334 guest houses managed by the public works department (PWD) across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of the government's push to promote transparency and ensure a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption by replacing manual procedures with a fully digital system.

"With the process becoming completely digital, booking rooms in circuit houses and guest houses will now be easier, more transparent and better organised," the statement said.

The PWD has developed an integrated web-based platform called the Circuit House Information System, through which users can check and book rooms online.

The portal provides a real-time room availability dashboard and live room status, enabling users to see how many rooms are available at a particular circuit house before making a booking.

Earlier, room reservations and related services were largely handled manually through phone calls or email communications.

The new system digitally manages rooms, food services and other resources at circuit houses and guest houses, making the entire process more streamlined and efficient, the statement said.

Under the online booking system, applicants will be required to upload an identity card or an authorisation letter while making the reservation.

Payments will be accepted only through online modes, after which a digital receipt will automatically be sent to the applicant through email and SMS.

"All transactions will be recorded in a digital ledger and revenue generated through bookings will also be monitored," the statement said.

The government added that through a centralised dashboard available at the department headquarters as well as district-level offices, officials will be able to monitor all bookings and revenue in real time.

This, the statement said, will help prevent revenue loss and enhance transparency in the functioning of circuit houses and guest houses.

The government expects the new system to improve utilisation of government assets while increasing accountability and efficiency in the management of these facilities.

At the same time, it will also enable common people to access accommodation in government circuit houses more easily, the statement said.

According to the government, some rooms in circuit houses will continue to remain reserved for VIP visits and emergency government use.

However, the remaining rooms will be made available to the public on a first come, first serve basis through the online portal.

People can book rooms by visiting the website of the Circuit House Information System at [https://www.guesthouse.uppwd.gov.in], the statement said.

In special circumstances, on-the-spot booking may also be permitted through the online portal with the approval of the district administration.

However, in case of VIP visits or administrative requirements, the district magistrate will retain the authority to cancel previously confirmed bookings, the statement added. PTI KIS PRK