UP: Residents, security guards clash in Greater Noida housing society; two arrested

Noida, Apr 22 (PTI): Two residents of a society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have been arrested in connection with an alleged brawl that broke out between them and the security guards of the housing complex over an entry of a vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Amrapali Leisure Valley in Greater Noida West on Monday when security guards stopped the entry of the car because it did not have the society's sticker on it. This enraged the occupants of the car, who were reported to be society residents, and a clash broke out between them and the guards.

A 42-second video of the incident is circulating on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the two residents and guards are engaged in a heated argument, which soon turns into a fight, with guards hitting the residents with wooden sticks.

After the incident, guards lodged a police complaint against the two, after which they were arrested, Bishrakh Police Station Incharge Manoj Singh said.