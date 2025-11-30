UP: Retired cop dies after bee attack in Etah

Etah (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 62-year-old retired police officer died after being attacked by a swarm of bees here on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kinoudi Khairabad village under the Aliganj area, they said.

Atar Singh had gone to irrigate his fields along with his sons when a large swarm of bees suddenly attacked him, family members said.

The bees stung Singh repeatedly, causing him to collapse on the spot.

He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead, said Dr Akhlaq Khan, Medical Officer at the Aliganj Community Health Centre.

A bee attack can turn fatal within minutes, particularly when a person receives hundreds of stings simultaneously, he said.