UP: Retired roadways employee shot dead in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A retired roadways employee was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Rajanpur village here on Sunday evening, police said.

Surendra Prasad Pandey (65) was cycling home from Sudanpur market when the assailants shot him thrice, they said.

He died on the spot from the gunshot wounds, a police official said.

Pandey was taken to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where doctors declared him dead. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem," he added. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD