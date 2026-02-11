UP: Retired sub-inspector, wife found hanging at home in Meerut; police suspect suicide

Meerut (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) The bodies of a retired sub-inspector and his wife were found hanging at their house here on Wednesday, with police suspecting that they died by suicide, officials said.

Their son, a retired Air Force personnel, resides with his family in Ganga Dham Colony, while their daughter lives in Punjab, police said.

On Wednesday morning, the domestic help arrived at the couple’s house in the Rakshapuram locality in the Ganganagar area and found Lallu Singh (65) and his wife Santosh (62) hanging from the ceiling fan of a room.

She immediately informed the neighbours, who alerted police. Upon receiving information, a team reached the spot and brought down the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said, prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide.

He added that all possible assistance would be provided to the bereaved family by the police administration.