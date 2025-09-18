UP revenue board launches ‘Lekhpal Dashboard’ for single-window monitoring of land records

Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board chairman Anil Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the 'Lekhpal Dashboard' at Sarojini Nagar tehsil here, saying it will enable all tasks handled by revenue officials to be monitored on a single platform with real-time oversight.

"With this dashboard, all functions performed by lekhpals will now be visible at one place. Through a single login, the disposal of tasks will become smoother and senior officials will be able to continuously monitor the work at a higher level," Kumar said.

He said that more than 22,000 lekhpals across the state work daily at the grassroots level to update land records, verify certificates and carry out revenue-related responsibilities.

"The 'Lekhpal Dashboard' will make all these tasks more organised and online," he said, adding that modules such as land record corrections, status of caste, income and residence certificates, proceedings like mapping and leave approvals of employees will all be available under a single login.

Applauding the technical team from NIC (National Informatics Centre) and the revenue staff for their contribution, Kumar said, "This initiative is not just about technological development, but also the result of the collective effort and months of hard work by thousands of members of the revenue family." He further said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the board is committed to making all revenue-related services digital, simple and transparent.

"Soon, dashboards for revenue inspectors, tehsildars and sub-divisional magistrates will also be developed to strengthen efficiency, monitoring, transparency and accountability at every level of revenue administration," Kumar said.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishakh G and other senior officials were also present at the event.