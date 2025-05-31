UP: Revenue inspector held in Mathura for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Mathura (UP), May 31 (PTI) A revenue inspector (kanungo) posted in Sadar tehsil here was arrested by the anti-corruption team on for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that the complainant, Meena, a resident of Asgarpur village, had approached Kanungo Narendra Singh to have her land registered in her name after her husband’s death.

Singh allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for the work, he said.

Meena arranged Rs 50,000 by mortgaging her jewellery and borrowing money but the inspector was unwilling to proceed with the registration without the full payment. She then approached the anti-corruption organisation of Uttar Pradesh Police in Agra with the help of her relative, Murari.

The corrupt conduct of the kanungo was confirmed after investigation. On Friday, as part of a planned operation, Murari and his associate Kaunteya met Singh at his office with Rs 50,000 in cash marked with chemicals, the ASP said.

Singh took the money and attempted to pocket it but the anti-corruption team caught him red-handed and made him wash his hands, which turned red due to the chemical, he added.

He was arrested and taken to Raya police station, where a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was later transferred to Agra, Rawat said.