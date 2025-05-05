UP: Rice mill worker dies after bike collides with stray bull in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), May 5 (PTI) A rice mill worker was killed after his motorcycle collided with a stray bull in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night, when 25-year-old Akash Rathore from Bhagwantapur village was returning home on his motorcycle from the rice mill on Banda Road, a police officer said.

He had halted at the mill due to a sudden dust storm and rain, and resumed his journey around 9 pm after the weather improved, the officer said.

Near a petrol pump close to Guldariya Bhoop Singh village, his motorcycle collided with a stray bull that suddenly appeared on the road, police said.

Akash was injured and was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared him brought dead, they added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ