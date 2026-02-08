UP: Rider falls on road as two motorcycles collide; mowed down by oncoming truck

Mirzapur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) One person was killed on being run over by a pickup vehicle after he fell onto the road following the collision of two motorcycles in Vindhyachal police station area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred between 10 am and 11 am near an inter college in Bhatewara village when two motorcycles moving in opposite directions collided head on, throwing one of the riders in front of the oncoming truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Anjani Kumar Rai said.

He said one of the motorcycles was travelling on wrong side and collided with another bike. Following the collision, one of the riders fell onto the road and was subsequently run over by a pickup vehicle coming from behind, leading to his death on the spot.

Three other persons onboard the two motorcycles sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Kishori (28) and the body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination, the officer added. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB