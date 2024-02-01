UP: Right wing activist held over cow slaughter, provoking tensions in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A man, who identifies himself as a member of Vishva Hindu Parishad, and three others have been arrested for allegedly for slaughtering a cow in a bid to create communal tension in the area and defame a local police officer, police said on Thursday.

Chhajlet Police Station SHO Satyendra Singh said the accused, Monu Vishnoi, identifies himself as a member of VHP.

A senior officer, however, in a press conference said police were still trying to ascertain whether Vishnoi and other accused were affiliated with any group.

Vishnoi, according to police, had a person throw remains of an animal in the Chatrapur area of Chhajlet Police Station on January 16.

The accused also allegedly stole a cow and slaughtered it in a forest area. The four were arrested Wednesday and lodged in jail.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said, "The incidents were planned and executed to cause tension in the area and target the station house officer (SHO) of the Chhajlet Police Station." The investigation into the matter began after remains of cattle were recovered on January 16.

"Vishnoi informed the police about the carcass. The accused had also planted some clothes near the carcass from which a picture and phone number of a local man was found," said the SSP. When police called the said man for questioning it led to the first suspect, one Shahbuddin.

While police were investigating the case, on January 28, Vishnoi informed police about a cow slaughter taking place in a forest and also uploaded a video that showed the carcass of the slaughtered animal.

"We first arrested Shahbuddin in connection with cow slaughter and on interrogation he informed us that Monu Vishnoi gave him money to first put the carcass on January 16 and then steal and slaughter a cow on January 28," said the officer.

Apart from the two, police also arrested Raman Chaudhary and Rajiv Chaudhary, both Vishnoi's aides, in connection with the case.

"Monu vishnoi wanted to create trouble in the area and also had a tiff with the local SHO. He committed these acts to cause tension in the area and to cause harm to the reputation of the police as he believed it would lead to some departmental action against the SHO," said the officer.