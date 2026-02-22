UP right-wing leader threatens filmmakers over films 'targeting' Sanatan Dharma

Sambhal (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) The leader of a Hindu right-wing outfit has threatened to enter filmmakers' houses in Mumbai and "teach them a lesson" over films that "target Sanatan Dharma".

Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Chamunda temple in Hallu Sarai on Saturday night, expressed strong objections to upcoming films, "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" and 'Ghooskhor Pandat'.

"The time has come to enter the homes of producers and directors who make films on our deities and culture and teach them a lesson," Shekhawat said.

He claimed that after targeting the Kshatriya and Brahmin communities, filmmakers are now "insulting" the Yadav community through cinema while using freedom of expression as a pretext to make content that "misleads the youth" and "hurts religious sentiments".

"I am directing Karni Sena workers to be ready. We will soon go to Mumbai and take action against such filmmakers in their own homes," Shekhawat added.

Regarding the controversy surrounding "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story," which is scheduled for release on February 27, Shekhawat noted that the entire community is already protesting.

The nature of romantic relationship between a woman from the Yadav community and a Muslim man has received objections from some in the Yadav community who say that it could disturb social harmony and hurt community sentiments.

Some BJP leaders have also sought a ban on the movie's release. There was no response from the filmmakers regarding the allegations.

The Karni Sena chief also announced a "mega-movement" in Delhi on March 8 against the new UGC equity regulations.

Shekhawat said a 'Swarna Samaj Committee' has been formed to demand its withdrawal. He said the the Kshatriya Karni Sena is currently in contact with various MPs to garner political support for the cause.

An FIR was lodged against the producer, director and main leads of the soon-to-be-released Hindi film "Yadav Ji Ki Love Story" in Sambhal on February 18.

The agitation comes close on the heels of a similar controversy that erupted earlier this month over the title of the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'.

After a petition alleged that the title was "offensive" and "defamatory", Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer would be renamed.

The court subsequently closed the proceedings after being told that the producer has taken a conscious decision to change the title and withdraw promotional materials.

Lucknow Police had registered an FIR against the director of 'Ghooskhor Pandat', citing charges of promoting social animosity and hurting religious sentiments under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.