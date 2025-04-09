UP: Rituals held at Mathura temple ahead of Anant Ambani's birthday

Mathura (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A day before Anant Ambani's birthday, rituals and offerings were conducted on his behalf on Wednesday at the Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura, a major centre of the Pushtimarg sect.

Anant is the son of leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The Ambani family organised a special 'manorath' (devotional offering) at the temple to mark Anant Ambani's birthday, which is on April 10.

As part of the rituals, the deity, Dwarkadhish Maharaj, was placed in a golden cradle, and a full day of offerings, devotional music and services were carried out in Anant Ambani's name, said Rakesh Tiwari, temple's media in-charge.

Tiwari noted that Anant Ambani recently expressed his devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish by undertaking a padayatra (foot pilgrimage) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. In Mathura, the offering of the golden cradle at the Dwarkadhish temple formed part of his ongoing spiritual observances, the temple's media in-charge added.

On Wednesday morning, between 8:25 and 8:40 am, the deity gave darshan to devotees while seated in the golden cradle during a ritual. All eight 'jhankis' (tableaux), along with the flower offerings, worship and food offerings for the day were performed on behalf of Anant, Tiwari informed.