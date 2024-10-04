UP road accident: Young labourer's future upended, families mourn loss of loved ones

Lucknow/Varanasi (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Sabhajeet alias Jamuni, a 26-year-old labourer, was headed home to Varanasi from Bhadohi district in a tractor trolley in the early hours of Friday when it was hit by a truck, knocking him unconscious.

He woke up beside a dead co-passenger but his attention was soon diverted by excruciating pain. He then realised he had lost his right leg.

"The truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind with great force. I was sitting near the middle portion of the tractor-trolley and it felt like I was thrown away.

"The person who was lying beside me had died. As I gained consciousness, I felt like someone was pulling me but then I realised that my right leg had got cut at the knee," Sabhajeet told PTI at a hospital in Varanasi where he is undergoing treatment.

After reaching the hospital, Sabhajeet and his family were told by the doctors that even if his leg is reattached, there are negligible chances of its "revival".

Sabhajeet used to live in Mumbai and had come back home on August 7. On Friday, he was returning home with 12 other labourers after completing construction work in Bhadohi.

Ten labourers were killed and three, including Sabhajeet, injured in the accident that took place on G T Road on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, according to police.

Sabhajeet's is only one of the many stories of loss.

At a mortuary in Mirzapur, Basant Lal was waiting to collect the body of his brother-in-law Anil Kumar (35), who was a single parent to his two children since his wife died four years ago.

"My brother-in-law Anil Kumar has two children, aged 7 and 8. My sister died four years ago but he did not remarry. His parents are old. We now have to see who will look after the children," Lal said.

Anil's brother Suraj, whose marriage was fixed this year, also died in the accident.

"Since learning about the death of both their sons, Anil and Suraj's parents are unconscious," said another relative of Anil, Karan.

Chhedilal had come to collect the body of his nephew Rahul Kumar, 25.

"Rahul had two children. His mother is physically challenged and he used to look after her. His elder brother and father live in Mumbai," Chhedilal told PTI.

Sanohar, 25, who was driving the ill-fated tractor, was the only son of his father Nandu, according to his family members.

The two used to work as labourers and provided for their family, which also includes Sanohar's two sisters. With Sanohar gone, Nandu is now the sole breadwinner of the family. PTI NAV/COR DIV DIV