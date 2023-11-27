UP Roadways bus catches fire in Prayagraj; no casualty

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus going from here to Lucknow caught fire on Monday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajiv Kumar Pandey said at 4:48 pm, the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus caught fire in front of the Bely Hospital here. On receiving information, two fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was doused within an hour, Pandey said.

When the bus caught fire, the passengers quickly disembarked from it. Therefore, no casualty was reported, the officials said.

It seems the fire in the bus broke out due to some technical snag, according to police. PTI RAJ ABN ABN ANB ANB