UP roadways conductor found dead inside bus in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A conductor working with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation was on Sunday found dead inside a bus at Sultanpur bus station on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Srivastava (30), a conductor posted at the Amethi depot, they said.

According to transport department officials, Srivastava had brought passengers to the Sultanpur bus station from Amethi on Saturday evening. After an overnight halt, he was scheduled to return to Amethi with the bus at around 9 am today.

However, when officials found him unconscious inside the bus in the morning, they immediately informed the police who came at the spot and rushed Srivastava to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Station House Officer, City police station Dheeraj Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

Srivastava's family has been informed about the incident, he added.