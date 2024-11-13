UP: Robbers kill elderly woman, steal cash and jewellery worth lakhs

Balrampur (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was killed, and cash and jewellery worth lakhs were stolen when unknown assailants broke into her home here in a village, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Sudarshan Jot village in Maharajganj Tarai police station area, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar, around 1 am, intruders climbed onto the roof of Dashrath Singh’s house using a ladder, entered the house and locked two rooms where family members were sleeping.

"They then entered another room where Saroj Singh was alone and allegedly suffocated her to death with a pillow," he said.

The family told police that the intruders stole approximately Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth about Rs 8 lakh, and a licensed revolver, Kumar added.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem and five police teams have been deployed to apprehend the suspects, the SP said. PTI COR KIS ARD SKY SKY